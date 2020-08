A barber wearing a protective face mask looks at his mobile phone as he waits for customers, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian economy contracted at its steepest pace on record of 23.9% year-on-year in the June quarter, official data showed on Friday, as the pandemic lockdown shattered consumer and business spending.

The read-out for the June quarter was worse than the 18.3% contraction forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and lower than a 3.1% growth rate for the previous quarter.