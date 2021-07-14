India's June WPI inflation eases to 12.07%: government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month’s record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday.
Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of manufactured items were up 10.88%, the data showed.
A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in June, since it stood at (-) 1.81% in the corresponding month of 2020.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Aftab Ahmed and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.