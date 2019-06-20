India to launch national register of citizens to check infiltration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government will implement a national register of citizens on a priority basis in the states facing infiltration of foreign citizens illegally, President Ram Nath Kovind told lawmakers on Thursday.
“Foreigners entering India illegally are a great threat to internal security,” Kovind said.
Authorities in the state of Assam are preparing a national register to verify people who entered the state illegally.
Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips