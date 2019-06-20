India to launch national register of citizens to check infiltration

FILE PHOTO: India's President Ram Nath Kovind speaks to the media next to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (not pictured) during his official visit at the government palace in Santiago, Chile April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government will implement a national register of citizens on a priority basis in the states facing infiltration of foreign citizens illegally, President Ram Nath Kovind told lawmakers on Thursday.

“Foreigners entering India illegally are a great threat to internal security,” Kovind said.

Authorities in the state of Assam are preparing a national register to verify people who entered the state illegally.