October 15, 2019 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's September trade deficit narrows to $10.86 billion: government

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit INTRD=ECI in September narrowed to $10.86 billion from $14.95 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, helped by lower oil imports.

Oil imports fell 18.33% to $8.98 billion in September from $10.99 billion in the year-ago period.

Merchandise exports INEXP=ECI fell 6.57% to $26.03 billion in September compared with a year earlier, while imports INIMP=ECI were down 13.85% at $36.89 billion, the data showed.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

