India's opposition Congress promises 72,000 rupees to poor if voted back

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s main opposition Congress party will give 72,000 rupees ($1,045) a year to the country’s poorest families if it is voted back to power, its president said on Monday.

Describing it as a “final assault on poverty”, Congress President Rahul Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi that the scheme would benefit 250 million people.

Gandhi’s announcement comes ahead of India’s general election beginning April 11.

($1 = 68.8540 Indian rupees)