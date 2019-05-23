Pakistan PM Khan congratulates India's Modi on election victory, calls for peace

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, not pictured, on April 28, 2019 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated India’s Narendra Modi on the runaway election victory of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia,” Khan tweeted.

The two nations have had tense ties in recent months following a confrontation that saw both countries carry out an aerial bombing mission against each other, and even fought a brief dogfight, before tensions subsided.

In a possible warning to India, Pakistan also announced that it has conducted a training launch of a Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which it said is capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1,500 miles.