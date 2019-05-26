Pakistan PM Khan speaks with India's Modi to congratulate him on election win

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, not pictured, on April 28, 2019 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to Narendra Modi and congratulated the Indian leader on the runaway election victory of his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both countries said on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and congratulated him on his party’s electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections in India,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed countries, flared in February with cross-border air strikes and a brief battle between fighter jets above Kashmir.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Khan had called Modi on Sunday, adding the two leaders had discussed fighting poverty together.

“He (Modi) stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our region,” the ministry added in a statement.