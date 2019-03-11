Poll shows India's Modi-led coalition could come close to majority: TV

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Seoul on February 22, 2019. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s ruling party alliance was likely to come within a few seats of winning a simple majority in parliament at the general election set to start on April 11, a nationwide opinion poll has shown.

The coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance could win 264 seats in the election compared to 141 for the Congress party-led opposition alliance, according to the CVoter opinion poll televised on a local channel on Sunday. A total of 543 seats are up for grabs in the election.

Results of the opinion poll were released following the announcement of the election schedule.

(This version of the story corrects headline and lead to say Modi’s ruling coalition may come close to majority, not sweep upcoming election)