May 19, 2019 / 1:20 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

India's Modi-led coalition likely to win majority, exit polls show

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi, India, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance is likely to win a majority in parliament after a mammoth general election that ended on Sunday, two exit polls showed.

Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 287 seats in the 545-member lower house of parliament followed by 128 for the Congress party-led opposition alliance, CVoter exit poll said.

To rule a party needs the support of 272 lawmakers. Votes are to be counted on Thursday. Exit polls have a mixed record in a country with an electorate of 900 million people.

According to another poll released by Times Now television Modi’s alliance is likely to get 306 seats, a clear majority.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

