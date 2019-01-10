India doubles tax exemption limit for small businesses: minister

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will exempt small businesses with annual sales of up to 4 million rupees ($56,701) from paying taxes under a national sales tax, the finance minister said on Thursday, a move aimed at wooing a key voting group ahead of a national election.
Currently, firms with an annual turnover of up to 2 million rupees are exempted from registration under a unified national goods and service tax launched in 2017.
Arun Jaitley said the small companies would have the option to opt out of the GST tax net.
