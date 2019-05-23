Trump hails India's Modi for election win

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a big election victory that put his Hindu nationalist party on course to increase its parliamentary majority.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”