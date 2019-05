FILE PHOTO: Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictuerd) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 22, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has won the general election, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

“Many congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering such a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.

“I express my gratitude to the people of the country.”