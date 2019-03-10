India to go to polls from April 11; tension with Pakistan seen boosting Modi

FILE PHOTO: Election staff check Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) ahead of India's general election at a warehouse in Ahmedabad, India, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will hold a general election in seven stages starting on April 11, the election commission said on Sunday, in what will be the world’s biggest democratic exercise with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to benefit from tension with Pakistan.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters that about 900 million voters would be eligible for the polls, about 15 million between the ages of 18 and 19 years.

Votes will be counted on May 23, he said.