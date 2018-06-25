Saudi Aramco eyes presence in India's entire energy sector, says CEO

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco wants to be present in the entire “value chain” of India’s energy sector, its Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Monday in New Delhi.

FILE PHOTO: Oil tanks are seen at Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

The company did not spell out specifics of the plan but indicated that fuel marketing is one of them.

The company is looking at “all options” to enter fuel retailing through partnerships with Indian oil companies, Nasser said.

Aramco and UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, commonly known as ADNOC, signed a deal on Monday which allows ADNOC to partner in the 1.2 million barrels crude oil refinery proposed in Western India.