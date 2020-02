FILE PHOTO: Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India hopes to electrify its entire railway track in the next 4-5 years, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, as part of the network’s efforts to cut its carbon footprint.

Goyal said currently 55% of the railway network uses electricity while the remainder is on diesel.

He said solar power generation capacity of 20 GW will be installed by 2030 for railways.