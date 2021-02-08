India's Modi urges farmers to end protests over agriculture laws

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media as he arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged farmers to end their over two-month long protest against agricultural reforms, assuring them that a mechanism of floor prices for key crops would remain in place.

Demanding the repeal of three new farm laws that they say will hurt them to the benefit of large corporations and allow the government to discontinue buying food grains at a minimum support price (MSP), tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi since late 2020.

“MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future,” Modi told lawmakers.