Fire at New Delhi factory kills 32

Ambulences and a firefighting vehicle at the scene of a deadly fire that swept through a factory where laborers were sleeping, in New Delhi, India December 8, 2019, in this still image taken from video. ANI/via REUTERS TV

MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least thirty-two people were killed in India’s capital New Delhi on Sunday when a fire swept through a factory where laborers were sleeping, government officials said.

“Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke,” Atul Garg, an official with Delhi Fire Service told reporters.

The six-storey factory was operating in a congested residential area.

“Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis,” Amit Shah, India’s home minister, said in a tweet.