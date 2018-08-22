FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Fire in India's financial hub of Mumbai kills four, injures 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A fire in India’s financial hub of Mumbai killed four people and injured 16 on Wednesday, authorities said, as the blaze spread quickly through a tall, residential building.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a residential building in Mumbai, India August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The fire started on the twelfth floor of a 17-storey building in the Parel suburb in Mumbai.

“Criminal offense will be declared ... The building will be labeled as unsafe and it will be evacuated. The fire sprinklers were not working at all,” said Mumbai’s chief fire officer, Prabhat Rahangdale.

Slideshow (4 Images)

A fire department official said efforts to douse the blaze were still going on, but the situation was under control.

The 16 injured people were taken to hospital and were in stable condition, a hospital official said.

It was third deadly fire in Mumbai in seven months.

Last December, fire swept through a rooftop restaurant in Mumbai, killing more than a dozen people, most of them women.

Reporting by Malini Menon and Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI and Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI

