Fire in shopping center in India kills at least seven

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A fire broke out in a shopping center in India on Friday killing at least seven people, a fire service official said.

Television channels said some people had jumped off the building in the western city of Surat to escape from the fire.

Sudhir Gadhvi, a city fire brigade official, said up to 25 people were trapped in the complex.

“Our firefighting teams are at the site and working to rescue them,” Gadhvi told Reuters by telephone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter he was thinking of the bereaved families.

“Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat,” Modi said.

“May the injured recover quickly,” he said, adding he had instructed authorities to help those affected.

Media said the shopping center contained a tutorial center for students.