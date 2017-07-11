FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Floods and landslides in northeastern India claim more lives
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 11, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a month ago

Floods and landslides in northeastern India claim more lives

2 Min Read

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - Sixteen people died and six more were missing after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains tore through a village in India's mountainous northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

The landslide hit the village of Laptap in Pamumpare district, about 40 km (25 miles) south of the state capital Itanagar.

"According to preliminary reports, a hill caved in on a human settlement area trapping about two dozen-odd villagers. Locals have retrieved 16 bodies from the area and about six more people are reported to be missing," Nabam Tuki, a local lawmaker, told Reuters by telephone.

"All roads leading to the village are cut off as there are heavy landslides. Medical teams are having a tough time reaching the village.

"We suspect the death toll would mount as no rescue effort is possible now with the weather conditions very bad," Tuki said.

In adjoining Assam, three people died in floods and landslides on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 33 in the past 15 days.

Over 1.2 million people have been affected by floods in over 2,000 villages in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in a bulletin.

The floodwaters have swamped over 100,000 hectares of agricultural land, damaging standing crops, it said.

Reporting by Zarir Hussain; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.