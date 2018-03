NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) have signed an agreement to develop midsize and compact sports utility vehicles (SUV) and an electric vehicle, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse