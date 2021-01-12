India's Foreign Minister says trust with China 'disturbed' after border clash

FILE PHOTO: India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a news conference with his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki, Finland September 20, 2019. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summer’s border clash which resulted in the first loss of lives in 45 years.

Troops remain locked in a stand off at the bitterly contested border in the western Himalayas, the most serious military crisis between the nuclear-armed neighbours for decades.

“After 45 years, you’ve actually had bloodshed on the border. And that’s had a huge impact on public opinion and politically. ...really the impact of trust and confidence in India where China and their relationship is concerned. That has been profoundly disturbed,” Jaishankar told the Reuters Next conference, speaking from New Delhi.