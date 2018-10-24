India's top court says only Euro VI compliant vehicles to be sold from April 2020

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday that vehicles that meet the Euro VI fuel standards would be allowed to be sold in the country starting in April 2020.

India currently uses Euro IV compliant fuels, called Bharat Stage IV in the country, and has decided to change to the Euro VI level from April 2020, leapfrogging over Euro V norms.

No vehicle that can only use Bharat Stage IV fuel will be sold and registered across the country after April 1, 2020, the Supreme Court said in its order.