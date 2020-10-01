India's September gasoline sales up 2% on year, diesel down 7.3%: industry data

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's gasoline consumption rose 2% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 7.3%, provisional data from state-run Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS showed.

Gasoline sales by state retailers recovered to their level before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, when India imposed curbs to contain it.

State companies Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.