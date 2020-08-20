World News
August 20, 2020 / 11:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fourteen hospitalized after ammonia gas leak in southern India: report

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fourteen people were hospitalized in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh following an ammonia gas leak from a dairy unit, Reuters partner ANI reported early on Friday.

The gas leak has been contained at the dairy, according to the ANI report. (bit.ly/2CLq9jD)

The latest incident comes three months after a deadly gas leak near the port city of Visakhapatnam, at a plant operated by a unit of South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd, killed 12 and led to the hospitalization of hundreds.

Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below