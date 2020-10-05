Google defers in-app commission payment in India to March 2022

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the sign of "Google for India", the company's annual technology event in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with its play billing system to March 31, 2022, it said in a blog post on Monday.

Newspaper Economic Times reported here early on Monday that Google had deferred the enforcement of 30% commission on in-app purchases of digital goods from its Play Store in India to April 2022 in the face of mounting protests by Indian developers.