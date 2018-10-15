FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 15, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian minister sues woman alleging sexual harassment for defamation

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian government minister M.J. Akbar filed a defamation suit on Monday against one of at least 10 women accusing him of sexual harassment, calling the accusations false and malicious.

India's Minister of State for External Affairs Mobashar Jawed Akbar walks inside his residence in New Delhi, India October 14, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The lawsuit, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, names journalist Priya Ramani as the sole accused and says that she “intentionally put forward malicious, fabricated and salacious” allegations to harm his reputation.

Ramani was not immediately reachable for comment.

In a one-page statement on Sunday, Akbar described multiple allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him as “wild and baseless”.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI; Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Euan Rocha and Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.