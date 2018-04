NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that current oil prices are acceptable for his country.

FILE PHOTO - Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh talks to journalists as he arrives at his hotel ahead of a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“I think this level of prices is acceptable and I believe all are comfortable with this level of prices,” Zangeneh told Reuters while attending the International Energy Forum in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were at $70.84 a barrel at 0317 GMT.