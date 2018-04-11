FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 4:58 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Falih concerned about future energy supply situation

Florence Tan, Alex Lawler

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The future supply situation for a number of energy resources is not reassuring, particularly for crude oil, Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid Al Falih said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Investments in oil are not keeping pace with the demand for fuel, said Falih, in a speech at the International Energy Forum.

However, Falih said he was reassured that there are two dozen oil producer that remain committed to maintaining stability in the oil market.

Falih also commented that the spare oil production capacity of Saudi Arabia represents the majority of spare capacity in the world today. The country is the world’s biggest oil exporter.

