NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Khalid Al Falih said on Wednesday that he was happy with the oil market at present.

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, U.S. March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici

When asked if he was pleased with the current oil market, Al Falih replied, “Yes, I am.”

Al Falih was in New Delhi attending the International Energy Forum.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading at $70.78 a barrel at 0342 GMT.