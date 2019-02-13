India's IndiGo to cut number of flights in February, March

FILE PHOTO: A logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s IndiGo Airlines, the country’s largest domestic carrier, said on Wednesday it would cut the number of flights it operates by 2 percent in February due to bad weather.

The Interglobe Aviation-owned company will also reduce some flights in March as a “proactive measure”, it said in a statement.

The airline told the country’s aviation regulator it had canceled 49 flights on Wednesday.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by fleet size and number of passengers, canceled the flights as a precautionary measure as it experienced bad weather, it said in a statement.

“This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew,” IndiGo said.

IndiGo said it has informed all its passengers about the move in advance, and that its operations would be normalized by March 31.