IndiGo flight returns to base after 'high vibration' in Pratt & Whitney engine

FILE PHOTO: A logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An IndiGo flight returned to the airport shortly after it took off from the Indian city of Lucknow after the pilot observed “high vibration” in one of its engines, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident on Monday was the latest to affect IndiGo, India’s biggest airline by market share, which operates the largest fleet of Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines.

IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), and rival GoAir, which also operates the narrow-body A320neos, have been forced to ground the aircraft on several occasions due to issues related to the engines.

India’s air safety watchdog last week ordered extra checks on the aircraft as part of new safety protocols.

“The pilot observed high vibration on engine number 2. As a precaution, he returned the aircraft to Lucknow. The aircraft is currently at Lucknow and being inspected by the technical team,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Pratt & Whitney, owned by United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), said the aircraft was powered by PW1100G-JM engines.

“We are working with our customer to help minimize any disruption to their operations,” Pratt & Whitney said in a separate statement.