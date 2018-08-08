Indian Oil buys 6 million bbl of U.S. oil for Nov. to Jan. delivery

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, will buy 6 million barrels of U.S. crude for November to January delivery through a mini-term tender, its head of finance said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The was the company’s first mini-term tender to buy U.S. oil, the executive, A.K. Sharma, said.

The company would buy 2 million barrels of Mars oil in November, a combination cargo containing 1 million barrels each of Eagle Ford and Mars in December and 2 million barrels of Louisiana Light Sweet in January, he said.

The first and second cargoes will be received at the ports of Vadinar and Mundra, while the third cargo will go to Paradip, he said.

He did not identify the sellers or the price.