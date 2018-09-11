FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 11, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's BPCL to skip Iran oil purchases in October: source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp will skip purchase of Iranian oil in October due to turnaround at its plants, a source privy to the plan said on Tuesday.

The refiner will, however, lift 1 million barrels of Iranian oil this month, said the source, who did not wish to be identified.

There was no immediate response from BPCL on Reuters’ email seeking comments.

BPCL has changed a crude mix for its 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery after shutting down the fire-hit hydrocracker unit last month to optimize its processing and output of refined products, said the source.

The hydrocracker unit will remain shut for at least another two months.

The refiner’s 120,000 bpd Bina refinery in central India is also shut down for about 45 days from mid-August.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.