India says it only follows U.N. sanctions, not unilateral US sanctions on Iran

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India only abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, India’s foreign minister said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj talks during a news conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 22, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/Pool via Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

But Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi’s position was independent of any other country.

“India follows only U.N. sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country,” she said at a news conference in response at a question on India’s response to the U.S. decision.

India and Iran have long-standing political and economic ties, with Iran one of India’s top oil suppliers.

Later on Monday, Swaraj will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who arrived in New Delhi to build support against the U.S. rejection of the nuclear accord.