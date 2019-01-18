At least five people killed in Kashmir avalanche

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - At least five people were killed when an avalanche hit the truck they were traveling in Kashmir on Friday, and five more people were missing, officials said.

After the avalanche in the Ladakh area of the heavily militarized Himalayan region, the army began search and rescue operations, said Rajesh Kalia, a senior army officer.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan which both claim it in full and have fought two of their three wars over it since their separation in 1947.