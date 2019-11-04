One dead, 34 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar: sources

A victim who was injured in a grenade blast is treated at a hospital in Srinagar, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - One person died and at least 34 were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, Indian officials said, in the bloodiest incident since New Delhi stripped the region of special status on Aug. 5.

The injured, including three Indian paramilitary police, have been admitted to one of three hospitals after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of the city, said the officials, who declined to be named. One person is in a critical condition, they said.

Earlier VK Birdi, one of Srinagar’s top police officials, said in a statement one person had died and at least 14 were injured.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley claimed by both India and Pakistan has been in turmoil since New Delhi announced it would strip the territory of its long-held autonomy and statehood.

India shut down the internet and arrested thousands in a historic crackdown it said was aimed at preventing unrest, while militant groups fighting its rule have attacked migrant workers from elsewhere in the country.