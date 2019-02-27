Britain urges India, Pakistan to exercise restraint after jets shot down

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s junior Foreign Office minister Mark Field said he will speak with Indian and Pakistani envoys on Wednesday to urge their countries to exercise restraint after both sides said they shot down each other’s fighter jets.

Both countries have ordered air strikes over the last two days, the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have done so, while ground forces have exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations.

“I shall be speaking to both the Indian and Pakistani High Commissioners this afternoon and will continue to press for the importance of restraint,” Field said in parliament.