Indian air force plane crashes in Kashmir: Indian police official

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - An Indian Air Force plane crashed in the disputed area of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing two pilots and a civilian, a police official said, amid heightened tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

India on Tuesday said it had launched an air strike inside Pakistan and that its warplanes killed “a very large number” of fighters at a militant training camp, raising the risk of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan denied there had been casualties, but has warned that it will respond to Indian aggression.

Tensions have been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on Feb. 14, but the risk of conflict rose dramatically after India’s air strike on Tuesday.