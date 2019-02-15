India summons Pakistan envoy over Kashmir attack: Indian government source

Forensic and security officials stand next to the wreckage of a bus after a suicide bomber rammed a car into the bus carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday, in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India summoned Pakistan’s envoy on Friday over a deadly attack in Kashmir and served a diplomatic notice demanding Islamabad take action against the militant group that has taken responsibility for the attack, a government source said.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed said one of its suicide bombers had carried out the attack on a bus carrying Indian paramilitary forces on a Kashmir highway, killing 44 of them on Thursday.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale called Pakistan’s ambassador Sohail Mahmood and “issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama yesterday,” the source said.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and denied any complicity.