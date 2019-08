India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that elections would soon be held in the state for the local assembly, two days after government’s decision to end special status for the state and split it into two union territories.

In a televised public address, Modi said the federal government would take steps to create more economic opportunities for the people of Kashmir.