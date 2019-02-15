World News
February 15, 2019 / 4:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over Kashmir incident: foreign office official

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan summoned India’s deputy head of mission to Islamabad on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of involvement in a suicide attack that killed 44 policemen in Kashmir, a foreign office official said.

“We strongly rejected (India’s) baseless allegations,” the official said in a text message, adding that the deputy head of mission had been summoned because the High Commissioner had left Islamabad.

Reporting by Sheree Sardar; writing by James Mackenzie, Editing by William Maclean

