India, Pakistan exchange gunfire on Kashmir frontier: spokesman

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India and Pakistan troops exchanged gunfire across the border in the disputed region of Kashmir on Tuesday, an Indian defense spokesman said, after Indian jets carried out air strikes inside Pakistan against suspected militants.

“At about 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector and Indian troops gave befitting reply,” the defense spokesman said.

Tensions are running high between the nuclear rivals after the cross border air raid.