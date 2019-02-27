World News
February 27, 2019

Bahrain's Gulf Air suspends all fights to and from Pakistan due to closure of airspace

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has suspended all flights to and from Pakistan with immediate effect due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“On 27 February, flights to/from Lahore, Multan and Islamabad are canceled and all passengers will be transferred to next available flights when the airspace is open again,” it said in a statement.

Pakistan carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, Pakistani officials said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Jason Neely

