January 10, 2020 / 5:52 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

India's Supreme Court says Kashmir internet shutdown unconstitutional

FILE PHOTO: Kashmiri journalists display laptops and placards during a protest demanding restoration of internet service, in Srinagar, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court said on Friday that shutting down the internet in the disputed region of Kashmir was unconstitutional in a rebuke for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The government imposed a communications lockdown in August after it withdrew the Muslim majority region’s autonomy, aiming to control unrest.

An indefinite suspension of the internet is a violation of the country’s telecoms rules, the court said, ordering authorities in Kashmir to review all curbs in a week’s time.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

