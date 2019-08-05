India introduces resolution to end Kashmir's special status

FILE PHOTO: India's newly appointed Home Minister Amit Shah greets the media upon his arrival at the home ministry in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Hindu nationalist-led government introduced a measure in parliament on Monday to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, the most far-reaching move on the disputed Himalayan region in nearly seven decades.

Home Minister Amit Shah urged members of parliament to discuss the legislation that seeks to end autonomous status for Muslim-majority Kashmir, which allows only residents to buy property and hold state government jobs.