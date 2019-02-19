Pakistan warns that Afghan talks will be affected if India retaliates over Kashmir

Kabul (Reuters) - Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan said on Tuesday that peace talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban militants would be affected if India resorted to violence against Pakistan in response to a deadly bombing in the Kashmir region.

The remarks by Zahid Nasrullah come as tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors has risen sharply over the killing in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday of 40 Indian paramilitary police in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.

U.S. envoys say Pakistan has an important role to play in the Afghan peace effort, given its links to the Taliban.

Taliban representatives are due to meet U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad in Qatar on Feb. 25 in the next round of talks to end America’s longest war.