Pakistan says strikes against India, shoots down two Indian aircraft

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan confirmed on Wednesday that it had carried out airstrikes in Indian-controlled Kashmir and shot down two Indian jets in its own airspace, capturing one of the pilots as the conflict with its nuclear-armed neighbor continued to escalate.

“Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistan military said Indian jets had entered Pakistan in response and two had been shot down, with one pilot captured.