Pakistan army chief says military will 'go to any extent' to support Kashmir cause

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, walks as he arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s army chief said on Tuesday the country’s military will “go to any extent” to support people in the contested Kashmir region, after arch rival India revoked special status in its portion of the territory.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end,” said General Qamar Javed Bajwa after meeting with top commanders in Rawalpindi.

“We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard,” he added, without elaborating further.

India on Monday dropped a constitutional provision for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan, to make its own laws.